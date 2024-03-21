FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 249,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,658 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 376,626 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in HP by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,788 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.