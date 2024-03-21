FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,506 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IOCT opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $28.87.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

