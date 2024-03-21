FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $2,075,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:PDEC opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $733.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

