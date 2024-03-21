FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $394.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $317.91 and a 1 year high of $395.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.