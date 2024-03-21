FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 41,067 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,067 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

