Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.10.

FRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$14.66 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.66 and a 52-week high of C$15.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.18.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

