Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,103 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,827,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after buying an additional 118,939 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

