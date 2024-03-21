FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $33.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.92.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 170.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 254,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 137.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 59,615 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 71.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 175.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

