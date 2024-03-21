Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,572,000 after buying an additional 47,978 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 88,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,061,000 after purchasing an additional 216,465 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FULT. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on FULT

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.