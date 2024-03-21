Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Lowered to Hold at Bloom Burton

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FUSN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

FUSN opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of -0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

