Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Futu from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Futu Stock Performance

FUTU opened at $57.68 on Monday. Futu has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.14 million. Futu had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 42.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after acquiring an additional 116,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Futu by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after buying an additional 346,382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 11,970.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 1,266,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Futu by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after buying an additional 75,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Futu by 4,000.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 991,074 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

