FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Ellington Financial Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ellington Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Ellington Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EFC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

NYSE EFC opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 46.75 and a quick ratio of 46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.92. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

