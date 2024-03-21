FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issued By Zacks Research

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,162,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 676,473 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,844,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after acquiring an additional 523,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

