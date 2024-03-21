FY2024 Earnings Estimate for W&T Offshore, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $389.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.55.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.23 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 2.93%. W&T Offshore’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 907.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.