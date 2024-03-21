G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.15 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.