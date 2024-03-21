Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 332 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.52.

Shares of INTU traded up $18.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $658.60. The stock had a trading volume of 399,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $642.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.65. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

