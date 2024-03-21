Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys Shares of 5,775 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.06. 1,157,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,862. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.