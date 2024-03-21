Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.30. 80,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $235.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

