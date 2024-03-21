Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in ASML by 11.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,658,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $31.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,002.13. 576,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,514. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $893.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $738.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

