Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.72. 390,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.