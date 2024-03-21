Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.21. 533,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,052. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

