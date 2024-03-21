Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.83. 1,105,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,404. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

