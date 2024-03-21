General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.61.

General Mills stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.55. 1,094,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

