Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

GPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $155.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,427,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 507.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

