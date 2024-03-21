Globe Life Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,645 put options on the company. This is an increase of 703% compared to the typical daily volume of 454 put options.

Insider Activity

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,175,000 after acquiring an additional 181,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GL

Globe Life Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.79. 287,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.