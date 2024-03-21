GMS (NYSE:GMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.23

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.23 and last traded at $97.23, with a volume of 2983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens increased their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,532,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after acquiring an additional 456,692 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 3,313.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 392.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth about $23,242,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

