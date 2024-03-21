Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Graco worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 274.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graco by 60.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 78,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $93.91. 10,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,827. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,667 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Get Our Latest Report on GGG

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.