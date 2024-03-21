Graham Clempson Purchases 59,076 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Stock

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) Director Graham Clempson bought 59,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $246,937.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,897.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HLLY opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Holley Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Holley had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,150,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 65,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Holley by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

