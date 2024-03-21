Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.04. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $287.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

