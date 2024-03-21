Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CFO Tyler Farquharson Buys 5,000 Shares

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,829.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $836.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

