Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,129 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 2.0 %

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 575,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

