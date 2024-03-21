Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,886 shares.The stock last traded at $7.30 and had previously closed at $7.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.02%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

