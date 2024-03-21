Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading 3% Higher

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. 62,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,207,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

