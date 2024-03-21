Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $481.90. 4,102,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.72 and a fifty-two week high of $483.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

