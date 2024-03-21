Grey Street Capital LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grey Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.8% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 256,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 74,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.99 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $448.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

