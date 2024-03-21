Grin Achieves Market Cap of $6.44 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $240,137.69 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,520.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.94 or 0.00632616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00128840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00212581 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00051963 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00121569 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

