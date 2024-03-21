Grin Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.30 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $248,306.30 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,110.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.61 or 0.00643107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00127328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00045504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00213663 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.00 or 0.00120697 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.