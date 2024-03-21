Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $355.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guaranty Bancshares

Insider Activity at Guaranty Bancshares

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.