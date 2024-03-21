Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.096-3.151 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.560-3.000 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.
Guess? Stock Up 3.1 %
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
Guess? Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
