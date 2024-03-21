Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.410–0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.5 million-$581.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.0 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.560-3.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GES. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

GES opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. Guess? has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

