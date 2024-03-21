Hall Laurie J Trustee Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after purchasing an additional 691,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after buying an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after buying an additional 653,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $112.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.