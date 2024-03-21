Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AutoZone by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,189.74 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,192.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,853.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,677.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,044.61.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

