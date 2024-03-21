Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 2,823 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

