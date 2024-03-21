Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Releases Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 320.61%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance

HOFV opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

