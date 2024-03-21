HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $193.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.21.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,310.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,263.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OptiNose news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,310.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,263.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,802.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,477 shares of company stock valued at $138,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptiNose

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 358,231 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in OptiNose by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 87,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its stake in OptiNose by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 3,796,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Articles

