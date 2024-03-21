Head-To-Head Analysis: Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) vs. Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) and Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Electric and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Electric N/A N/A N/A Hollysys Automation Technologies 10.56% 7.09% 4.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Electric and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Electric N/A N/A N/A $107.38 0.32 Hollysys Automation Technologies $777.37 million 2.02 $106.93 million $1.34 18.95

Analyst Recommendations

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi Electric. Mitsubishi Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hollysys Automation Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and Hollysys Automation Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Electric 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hollysys Automation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mitsubishi Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats Mitsubishi Electric on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others. The company also provides programmable logic controllers, inverters, servomotors, hoists, magnetic switches, circuit breakers, time and power meters, uninterruptible power supply, industrial fans, computerized numerical controllers, electrical-discharge and laser processing machines, industrial robots, clutches, automotive electrical equipment, electric powertrain systems, car electronics and mechatronics, and others. In addition, it offers satellite communications and radar equipment, satellites, antennas, missile and fire control systems, broadcasting and information systems equipment, network security systems, and systems integration products; and power modules, and power modules, optical and LCD devices, and others. Further, the company provides air conditioners, chillers, showcases, compressors, refrigeration units, air-to-water heat pump boilers, ventilators, hot water supply systems, IH cooking heaters, LED bulbs, indoor lighting, LCD televisions, refrigerators, electric fans, dehumidifiers, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, jar rice cookers, microwave ovens, and others. Additionally, it offers procurement, logistics, real estate, advertising, finance, and other services. The company was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It provides train control center, an on-ground control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; other signaling products, including automatic train operation system, track circuit, line-side electronic unit, balise transmission module, temporary speed restriction server, radio block center, and computer-based interlocking; and supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform. Further, it offers integrated automation control system solutions, mechanical and electrical solutions, including design, engineering, procurement, project management, construction and commissioning, and maintenance related services, and installation services. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic China.

