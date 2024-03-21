Head-To-Head Contrast: First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 17.82% 10.71% 1.06% QCR 20.80% 13.78% 1.38%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Mid Bancshares and QCR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 QCR 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Mid Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. QCR has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%. Given QCR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than First Mid Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of QCR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and QCR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $274.93 million 2.71 $68.93 million $3.17 9.83 QCR $546.09 million 1.79 $113.56 million $6.73 8.67

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QCR beats First Mid Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; employee benefit services for businesses; and farm management and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The company's loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

