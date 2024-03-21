Head to Head Survey: Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) & Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) and Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cybin and Bright Minds Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 251.23 -$35.93 million ($0.21) -1.98 Bright Minds Biosciences N/A N/A -$5.47 million ($1.31) -0.99

Bright Minds Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Minds Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bright Minds Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cybin and Bright Minds Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cybin presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,703.75%. Given Cybin’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cybin is more favorable than Bright Minds Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cybin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cybin has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Minds Biosciences has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and Bright Minds Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A -93.17% -84.68% Bright Minds Biosciences N/A -91.83% -83.54%

Summary

Bright Minds Biosciences beats Cybin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation. It has also developed EMBARK, a psychological support model that integrates clinical approaches to promote supportive healing with psychedelic medicine. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder. The company also developing BMB-202 for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and PTSD; and BMB-201 for the treatment of anxiety. It has collaboration with National Institutes of Health for the treatment of epilepsy; University of Texas Medical Branch to treat impulse control disorders, such as binge eating; and Medical College of Wisconsin. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

