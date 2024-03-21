Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Headwater Exploration Price Performance
Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $5.80.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
