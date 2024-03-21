Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) & Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Financial Comparison

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Free Report) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Territorial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 0.00 $13.81 million $2.19 N/A Territorial Bancorp $45.10 million 1.65 $5.03 million $0.57 14.75

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Territorial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A Territorial Bancorp 7.03% 2.00% 0.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Territorial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Territorial Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50

Territorial Bancorp has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.82%.

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats Territorial Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; consumer loans; and multi-family mortgage, commercial business, construction, commercial real estate, and other nonresidential real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company is involved in the insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, which comprise annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.